Ghulam Sarwar Khan, son, five relatives under NAB’s radar: sources

ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the development revealed on Thursday that the current Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan may be inquired against by NAB, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Investigations into the matter are underway after a complaint was registered against the federal minister and his family members of carrying out some unlawful activities.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked Ghulam Sarwar Khan to submit all documents containing details of the properties he owns be it commercial, agricultural land or residential or commercial plots, sources revealed.

The anti-graft watchdog has written a letter in this regard to the additional collector Rawalpindi.

Complete data of Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s owned wealth along with his son who is also currently a member of National Assembly, Manzoor Hayat and five others from the family has been sought by NAB.

NAB has asked for all the requried documentation and proofs till May 15, sources further entailed.

