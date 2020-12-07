Web Analytics
Gilgit court sentences three men to death for raping woman

GILGIT: A court here on Monday sentenced three men to death after they were found guilty of subjecting a woman to sexual abuse in Gilgit Baltistan’s Shigar district, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Abid Hassan, Sakhawat and Asghar were also directed to furnish a fine of Rs1 million each. The convicts had sexually abused the woman for seven months. The court wrapped up the trial proceedings within a month’s time by hearing the case on a daily basis.

Also Read: Three suspects held for raping, filming children in Skardu

Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Court Malik Haq Nawaz had taken notice of the incident after it came to light. A first information report (FIR) of the incident was filed on September 20 while the trial began on November 20.

On September 25, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had handed capital punishment to two men for raping and filming a teenager in Skardu. ATC Judge Mahmoodul Hassan announced the verdict, sentencing Muzaffar Abbas and Tajamul Hussain to death. Besides, both were also handed life imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs1 million each.

Also Read: Man caught disposing body of boy murdered after being raped

