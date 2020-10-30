Girl ‘abducted’ by rickshaw driver recovered after five months

LAHORE: Punjab police on Friday recovered a girl who was allegedly abducted by a rickshaw driver five months back within the remits of Iqbal Town police station in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the police recovered the girl, identified as Maham, and handed her over to the family.

Detailing the entire abduction episode, the police claimed that a rickshaw driver, Tanveer Ahmed, abducted the girl five months back and took her to his village. “He also forced the girl to contract marriage,” they claimed adding that the accused continuously changed his locations to evade arrest at the hand of police.

The police claimed that they were able to locate and recover Maham after he brought the girl to his village during the ongoing month.

Although, the police have handed over the girl to her family, however, not reports have emerged regarding the arrest of the accused.

In another such incident, a girl was allegedly abducted from Jhang Road in Faisalabad area of the Punjab province and later gang-raped by five men on September 18.

According to police, the girl was abducted by an accused Noman and four other accomplices on gunpoint and later was gang-raped by the five men at a house.

The accused were able to run away from the house as soon as the relatives of the victim reached there.

The police registered a case against the accused as women police are further probed regarding the matter.

