14-year-old girl dies from wrong injection in Dadu

DADU: A 14-year-old girl has lost her life at Civil Hospital Dadu on Monday after the administration of the wrong injection by the paramedical staff.

As per details, a 14-year-old girl, resident of village Amir Pir near Dadu city, was admitted to Emergency Ward of the Civil Hospital Dadu due to headache.

According to family sources, the doctor at Civil hospital Dadu injected the wrong injection to a girl which caused her health to deteriorate and led to her death.

The death of a teenaged girl later caused a clash between the relatives and the hospital administration. Police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

However, no case has yet been filed.

Earlier in August, a 12-year-old girl has lost her life allegedly after the administration of the wrong injection by the paramedical staff at DHQ Teaching Hospital of Sahiwal.

According to the reports, the girl was brought to the hospital for the treatment of stomach ache and fever.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Basharat told media that the death was caused due to the negligence of on-duty nurse which allegedly administered the wrong injection to her.

The cases of deaths caused by wrong treatment and administration of injections are commonly reported in the country.

The prime reason for the unending series of sorrowful incidents is the lack of training and negligence of the physicians and paramedics besides the inadequacy of strict monitoring of staff members at the country’s hospitals.

