RAWALPINDI: A 13-year-old girl was martyred while her mother and a 12-year-old boy got injured when Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday night.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a Twitter statement today said: “Indian Army troops [resorted to] unprovoked CFV [ceasefire violation] in Hajipir & Bedori Sectors along #LOC last night targeting civil population.”

“A 13 yrs old girl, village Mehnsar, Bedori Sector, embraced shahadat, her mother & 12 yrs old boy got injured,” the military’s media wing said, adding the Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.

Earlier, on June 18, at least four civilians were martyred and one injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Nikial and Bagsar sectors.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had said in a statement that Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations in the Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the frontier that divides the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian troops targeted civilian population in the border areas and martyred four innocent civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter areas, he said, adding one civilian also got injured in the latest CFV by the Indian troops.

