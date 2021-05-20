Government, Jahangir Tareen group reach agreement

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and Jahangir Tareen group have reached an agreement, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The agreement was reached after senior ministers contacted disgruntled leader of the ruling party Jahangir Khan Tareen, the sources said.

They revealed the Tareen group would not boycott the upcoming budget 2021-22 session and vote for the federal government. The estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader’s grievances concerning the Punjab government would be addressed, they said.

The sources quoted Jahangir Khan Tareen as demanding that members of his like-minded group should not be subjected to vindictive tactics. The government and Tareen group members are likely to meet soon, they said.

The rift between Tareen and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) widened after the former announced his group’s parliamentary leaders in the National and Punjab assemblies on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Awn Chaudhry and Muhammad Salman Naeem said that the group has appointed MNA Raja Raiz Ahmad as its parliamentary leader in the National Assembly and Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani in the Punjab Assembly.

The group was named “Jahangir Tareen like-minded group,” the sources added. Muhammad Salman Naeem told journalists that they would stage a “power show” in the Punjab Assembly on Friday. He said that the decision was taken during today’s meeting. However, he refused to disclose the names of the participants of the meeting.

