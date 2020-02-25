Govt land illegally occupied by Khawaja Asif’s relative retrieved: Sources  

KARACHI: Around 25 canals of government land illegally occupied in Lahore by brother in law of top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif was retrieved during the ongoing action against land grabbers on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday citing sources.

According to sources, the land owned by Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) in Lahore was recovered during an action launched by the federal science and technology ministry.

The incharge of the ministry, Fawad Chaudhry has conveyed details regarding the action to the prime minister.

The report said that the brother-in-law of PML-N leader, Khawaja Naeem, had occupied the PCSIR land worth upto billions of rupees using his influence in the area.

It further said that other than that, action to clear 19 canals of Colony Textile Mills’ land was under progress.

The premier applauded Fawad Chaudhry for taking stern action against land grabbers and retrieving the government land.

On January 20, the Anti-Corruption department apprehended the brother of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Riaza Fatyana’s brother for involvement in fraud and forced government illegally occupied land occupation.

According to details, Iqbal Fatyana, Riaz’s brother was taken into custody with serious criminal accusations against him.

The anti-corruption department also revealed the arrest of a partner who allegedly aided Iqbal Fatyana, his name was revealed to be Muhammad Sharif.

The prime suspect, Aftab Iqbal Fatyana is also closely related to provincial minister for women development Punjab, Ashifa Riaz Fatyana.

