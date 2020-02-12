Government removes shelter home from Ishaq Dar’s residence

LAHORE: The Punjab government had removed shelter home from former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The move comes after the Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued stay order after hearing the petition filed against the government’s decision.

The board of the shelter house was removed from Hajveri house by the administration.

The shelter house has been moved in the park next to Ishaq Dar’s residence by the administration, a separate container has been placed for the women.

The temporary washrooms have been placed in the park, while the electricity connection in the shelter house would be provided soon, said the administration.

Read more: IHC restrains auction of Ishaq Dar’s house in Lahore

The District Administration had started to make arrangements for the homeless by placing containers in the park next to Ishaq Dar’s residence, late night.

On February 10, the Lahore High Court had issued a restraining order on a petition against the Punjab government’s decision to convert a house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar into a shelter home.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan while hearing a petition filed by Mrs. Tabassum Dar against the government’s decision restrained the government in a stay order.

The high court also summoned the government’s reply over the matter within 10 days.

