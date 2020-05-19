Govt urged to allow schools to reopen after Eid

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation on Tuesday appealed to the government to allow schools to reopen from June 1 under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

President Kashif Mirza expressed the view that keeping schools closed until July 15 is tantamount to enmity towards education. He added it would be impossible to make up for learning loss to be suffered by 20 million students because of the closure of schools.

He said dozens of education institutes will shut down permanently and one million people will be rendered jobless if schools are not allowed to reopen, adding teachers’ salaries are fixed with 90 per cent of schools having rented buildings.

Kashif Mirza demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce a relief package for private schools.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of All Private Schools Management Associations held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club where they demanded that they be allowed to reopen schools after Eid.

Earlier today, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said the provincial government has launched a mobile educational application for kindergarten to grade five students.

Addressing a news conference, he said that mobile app was launched to compensate for the loss faced by the students due to the closure of educational institutions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

“Through this app, students can study in English, Urdu and Sindhi,” said the minister.

