No plans to impose governor rule in Sindh: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the Sindh government would be taken onboard over cleanliness drive in Karachi and negated the impression that any plans were underway to impose governor rule in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

No one is planning to impose a governor rule in the province, he said while denying that Prime Minister Imran Khan has ever spoken on governor rule in the province.

The governor said the prime minister would speak to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over the issues faced by the city whenever he would visit the megapolis.

“I invited Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to attend a meeting at the Governor House today on cleanliness initiative taken by the prime minister, however, he was not able to join us due to his official engagements,” he said.

Imran Ismail vowed to work together with all forces to clean Karachi, saying that it has been neglected for a long period.

“Although it will take time to clean the city’s mess, however, we will now not allow anyone to neglect the city anymore,” he said and announced to move forward with a comprehensive strategy to clean the city’s drain storms.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked Pakistan Army to extend help in cleaning rain-battered Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister also directed Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal to reach Karachi immediately and oversee the cleanliness drive.

