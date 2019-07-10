KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed the possibility of imposing governor rule in Sindh province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to media at Governor House in Karachi, the premier said no one had talked about imposing governor rule in Sindh and nor it will happen in the near future.

The PM said that opposition parties wanted to save their corruption and looted money on the name of democracy. He said that all cases against Former President Asif Ali Zardari and deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were made by each other during their regimes.

Imran Khan said “Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was made by the PPP regime against Nawaz Sharif. Similarly, the Surrey Palace case against Asif Zardari was made by the PML-N government.”

“Asif Zardari as a president toured 40 times for UAE. Nawaz Sharif had spent Rs64 million on foreign tours,” added PM.

The premier said the opposition was creating pressure over govt just to get NRO. He reiterated that he will not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt elements.

“I want to make it clear again do whatever you want to do as I’ll not give any kind of NRO be no NRO for corrupts.”

He added: “The economy of country is proceeding in the right direction. Without traders’ cooperation, we cannot pay off our debts”.

“PTI govt inherited the worst version of the Pakistani economy. But with sheer resolve, we’re determined to bring it back on track,” said PM Imran.

The PM said that government was making efforts to curb the money laundering.

‘All previous rulers were involved in money laundering,” he said, adding that Hussain Nawaz lives in luxury house of London worth RS $43 million.

“Opposition knows their corruption and money laundering is exposed hence they are in haste to topple the govt,” he added, adding that government was fully adopting austerity measures.

“I will be going on a visit to the United States and will stay at the embassy instead of any fancy hotel,” he said.

PM Imran Khan has said all problems of Karachi’s business community will be addressed.

“Karachi’s business community is an important contributor in country’s overall economy”, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged all stakeholders to come forward for the revival of the country’s economy.

The premier said that the federal government will continue its support to ongoing development projects in Karachi and also issued directives for their timely completion.

