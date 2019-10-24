Govt allows Maryam Nawaz to stay with ailing father in hospital: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to allow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam to stay with her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, in hospital, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

“Maryam can look after her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, by staying in the hospital,” said sources.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, the Punjab government has been informed about the special directions issued by PM Imran Khan.

Earlier today, Vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz had been shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail from Services Hospital after her health condition improved.

As per details, the daughter of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif had fallen sick last night while meeting her father at Services Hospital. She was admitted to the same medical facility in a VIP room.

Sources said Maryam had gone pale while her pulse was racing and she was sweating due to an anxiety attack. The vice president of PML-N went through various medical tests, however, her reports were normal as per doctors.

Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz along with the National Accountability Burea team reached Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail and met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the Punjab government granted permission.

‘Nawaz declined services of foreign physicians’

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday revealed that the ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was satisfied with medical facilities being provided to him at the Services Hospital.

Talking to journalist, Dr Yasmeen Rashid revealed that the government had offered foreign doctors services to the ousted prime minister but he declined the proposal and expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities at the hospital.

It must be noted that Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup on Monday night after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

PM Khan had ordered to provide ‘best’ medical treatment to PML-N supremo as per Sharif family’s choice.

Comments

comments