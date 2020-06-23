Govt arranges direct flights to Quetta to repatriate Baloch expats

The federal government has arranged special flights to Quetta to repatriate more than two thousand overseas workers belonging to Balochistan, ARY News reported.

A special flight of Air Arabia with overseas Pakistanis on board is arriving in Quetta today.

In a letter written to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving high priority to overseas Pakistanis and since the emergency of the coronavirus pandemic, “under his directions, I myself and my Ministry has taken various steps to extend relief to the vulnerable overseas Pakistanis around the globe and to bring them back.”

Read More: PM Imran says resumption of international flights to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

He said repatriation of overseas Pakistanis belonging to Balochistan is also the government’s priority.

“Special efforts have been made and a chartered flight of Air Arabia has been arranged for our Pakistanis from Balochistan province, which will operate on June 23 (today) from Dubai to Quetta,” the special assistant said.

Read More: 60 flights to operate in five days to bring home expatriates

He added Pakistan’s embassies in the Middle East countries have also been directed to extend all possible help to the Baloch community there.

Comments

comments