ISLAMABAD: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to convene a “marathon” session of the National Assembly as a summary will be sent to President Dr Arif Alvi today to call the sitting of the lower house of Parliament, ARY News reported.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan held consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Speaker of the National Assembly Asaq Qaiser in this regard.

He in a statement said the NA session will be convened at 4 pm on June 5 and will continue until August 13. “This will be the longest session in Pakistan’s history,” he disclosed.

The adviser said the government will discuss the matter with the opposition in a meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee. This session will see the government present the budget for the next financial year besides legislation on different issues, he added.

The session is being called to complete 130 mandatory days of a parliamentary year of the assembly.

Both houses of Parliament had met last week to discuss the government’s response to the pandemic.

