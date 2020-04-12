Govt orders halt to fishing related activities at Karachi harbour to stem virus

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh ordered on Sunday that all fishing related activities will remain suspended at Karachi Fish Harbour till further orders to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“There has been no observance of SOPs for social distancing and there has been an increase in the number of Corona Virus cases (COVID-19) in Sindh, which are expected to rise expeditiously, the Government of Sindh, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act, 2014, is pleased to cease all the fishing related activities at Karachi Fish Harbor Authority,” read a notification.

The government warned that any person found disobeying any of “the above restriction or orders/directions made under this Order shall be deemed to have an offence punishable under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code as mention in Section 4 of the Act ibid.”

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah confirmed 93 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a video statement released from the CM House, he said that 569 new tests were conducted and 93 of them turned to out be positive.

He said, “So far, 13,309 tests have been conducted for the COVID-19 and 1411 of them turned to be positive.”

