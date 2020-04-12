Virus hotspots in Karachi’s district South to be sealed: DC

KARACHI: In an effort to stop the local transmission of coronavirus in Karachi, authorities are mulling proposals to seal affected neighbourhoods in the port city’s District South, reported ARY News.

Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar said the Sindh government has been holding consultations with infectious disease experts on sealing affected localities and streets in the South district. He added areas falling within Clifton Cantonment Board have not been sealed yet.

He maintained the decision to seal the virus hotspots would be taken after consultations and added the Civil Line is the most affected area in the district.

On April 12, eleven union councils in district East were completely locked down to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali issued a notification for sealing these union councils that included UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC – 10 Jamshaid Quarters.

These areas have been sealed in “larger public interest and to prevent widespread outbreak of novel corona virus,” according to the notification.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah confirmed 93 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a video statement released from the CM House, he said that 569 new tests were conducted and 93 of them turned to out be positive.

He said, “So far, 13,309 tests have been conducted for the COVID-19 and 1411 of them turned to be positive.”

