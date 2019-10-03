Govt focusing on good governance, structural reforms: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s role in raising the plight of people in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister will visit China and Russia soon to apprise the world leaders about massive human rights violations and mass level arrests of the Kashmiri leaders languishing in different jails of India.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan appreciated the role of the prime minister for pleading the case of Kashmir and removing the misperception about Muslims at the UN Generals Assembly.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is focusing on good governance and structural reforms.

About Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-F plan to lock down the federal capital, Ghulam Sarwar urged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to avoid using religious seminaries and religious sentiments for his personal gains.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (yesterday) reaffirmed the commitment for timely completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

This he stated while chairing a high-level meeting in the federal capital to review progress on the Corridor projects and cooperation with China in other sectors of the economy.

Imran Khan said the CPEC is a sign of Pakistan-China friendship.

