KARACHI: Much to the fruit and vegetable exporters’ relief, the Ministry of Commerce on Monday gave the go-ahead to shipment of onion consignments declared prior to the imposition of a ban on the export of the commodity, reported ARY News.

On Feb 28, the government imposed a ban on the export of onions until May 31 on a request by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

“In compliance of directives received from the worthy collector, the loading of all the consignments/containers declared to contain “Fresh Onion” falling under PCT 0703.1000 filed in weboc on or before 28.02.2020 is allowed,” read a notification issued to this effect.

“The loading of all the consignments/containers declared to contain “Fresh Onion” falling under PCT 0703.1000 filed in weboc on or after 29.02.2020 is not allowed.”

The All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association’s (PFVA) Waheed Ahmed had a day earlier said more than 100 containers full of onions are lying at the port which were to be loaded onto a ship slated to leave Monday.

Denying permission to shipment of these consignments would incur a loss of $2 million, he said.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet, considering the summary dated February 19 submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, green-lighted imposition of the ban on export of onion with immediate effect till 31th May, 2020.

