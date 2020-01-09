Govt, opposition make consensus on legislation through parliament

ISLAMABAD: The dialogue for making consensus on the continuation of legislation process between the federal government and the opposition parties became successful as an agreement was made to pass presidential ordinances in the Parliament, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The government and opposition have made an agreement to pass nine presidential ordinances through the Parliament, whereas, two ordinances will be forwarded to the concerned committee.

The development is being considered as a positive sign in view of running the parliamentary affairs after the government and opposition had unanimously passed Services Act amendment bills from both houses of the Parliament.

On January 7, the National Assembly had unanimously passed Army Act Amendment Bill, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020, regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of the staff committee.

Read: Govt likely to bring six presidential ordinances for legal reforms

The National Assembly met with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also attended the all-important session.

The bills were presented by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak in the session. The minister requested the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislators to take back their proposed amendments in the bill following the current regional situation.

Naveed Qamar, on behalf of the PPP in response to Khattak’s request, said that after being approached by a government delegation and consulting with the rest of the opposition, the party has decided to withdraw them.

The bills were passed clause by clause by the NA lawmakers.

Read: President Alvi signs NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019: sources

Later on January 8, the Senate of Pakistan had approved the Services Act amendment bills Army Act amendment bill regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of the staff committee.

The Services’ Act amendment bills were presented in the today’s Upper House session held under the chair of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

During the session, the Senate legislators gave clause-by-clause approval to the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Act Amendment Bill 2020 and Pakistan Navy Act Amendment Bill 2020. The session was adjourned till January 10.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the federal government had decided to bring six presidential ordinances in order to implement new legal reformations.

The draft bills include ‘The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019’, ‘Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, 2019′, The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019’, ‘Superior Courts (Court Dess and Mode of Adress) Order (Repeal) Ordinance, 2019’, ‘National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019’ and ‘Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019’.

