ISLAMABAD: The federal government has placed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Ahsan Iqbal on the Exit Control List (ECL), reported ARY News.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said the Ministry of Interior placed his name on the no-fly list.

His name was added to the ECL after approval of the federal cabinet, they said.

Iqbal is facing the Narowal Sports City reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Last year in November, the national graft buster filed the reference against the former federal minister.

As per the NAB, the sports city project conceived on the instruction of Ahsan Iqbal without any feasibility in 1999 was initially approved at a cost of Rs34.74 million by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), which Iqbal headed.

Iqbal illegally directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and NESPAK to increase the project’s scope, enhancing the cost to Rs97.52 million, the NAB added.

