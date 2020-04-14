Govt reopens six airports to facilitate stranded Pakistanis’ homecoming

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf said on Tuesday the government has decided to reopen six airports till April 20 so stranded Pakistanis can return home.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said more than 2,000 Pakistanis have been repatriated after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. He added the federal government has made arrangements to bring back Pakistanis from abroad.

The special assistant said 35,000 Pakistanis wants to fly back right away.

Moeed Yusuf said Pakistanis stuck in Afghanistan will be brought back this week as the government has made arrangements to quarantine people at Torkham and Chaman borders. Pakistan’s Iran border will also be reopened after preventive measures, he added.

He recalled the government closed its airspace on March 21 and partially opened it on April 4.

In view of rising cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan today announced an extension in the ongoing countrywide lockdown for another two weeks.

He said all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown, urging the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19.

