QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani warned on Sunday the government can reimpose a strict lockdown if standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not followed.

Speaking to media in the provincial capital, he said the number of coronavirus positive cases in the province will increase if people continued to breach standard operating procedures.

Shahwani said the government will not tolerate violation of the SOPs, appealing to public to wear masks. He expressed disappointment over people’s failure to adhere to precautions to keep the virus at bay.

He said the provincial authorities are in touch with public transport associations for resumption of transport service under SOPs. He added the Balochistan chief minister will take a decision in this regard after reviewing the coronavirus situation.

The spokesperson said a total of 1,495 cases of Covid-19 have been reported from May 1 to date as the total number of cases in the province stand at 2,544. He disclosed the health crisis pushed as many as 1.3 million people below the poverty line in the province.

He said 60 per cent of the total patients have recuperated from the disease, adding 900 tests are being conducted in the province daily. The fatality rate has gone up from 1.8 to 2 per cent, he said.

