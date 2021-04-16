Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt to look after families of martyred police officials: PM Imran Khan

imran khan police martyrs families violent protests

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid tribute to the police force who played an important role to maintain the law and order situation in recent violent protests, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan paid a tribute to the police forces who bravely faced organised violence and chaos to blackmail the government. He said that four police officials have martyred and more than 600 wounded in the recent violence.

The premier said that the nation is indebted to the police heroes and the government will take full responsibility for the families of the martyred police officials.

Read: TLP placed on NACTA’s list of banned organizations

Earlier in the day, a special cell has been set up to help identify people who attacked policemen during the recent protests by a religious party.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said the cell comprises NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies.

Thus far, dozens of people have already been identified through videos doing rounds on social media and that action is being taken against them under anti-terrorism law, the information minister said.

The federal government had imposed a ban on the TLP under the anti-terrorism act. A notification was issued by the Ministry of Interior after the federal cabinet approved the summary seeking a ban on religio-political party.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had also placed the party on its list of banned organizations.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

WATCH: Mercedes takes fight to Tesla with new car

Pakistan

‘All witnesses to be produced in TT case against Shehbaz Sharif’

International

WATCH: Two to a bed in Delhi hospital as India’s COVID-19 crisis spirals

Pakistan

PTA unblocks social media sites after four hours

[X] Close