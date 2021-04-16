Govt to look after families of martyred police officials: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid tribute to the police force who played an important role to maintain the law and order situation in recent violent protests, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan paid a tribute to the police forces who bravely faced organised violence and chaos to blackmail the government. He said that four police officials have martyred and more than 600 wounded in the recent violence.

The premier said that the nation is indebted to the police heroes and the government will take full responsibility for the families of the martyred police officials.

I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organised violence intended to create chaos to blackmail govt. 4 policemen were martyred & over 600 injured. Our nation is indebted to these heroes & we will look after the families of the martyrs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 16, 2021

Read: TLP placed on NACTA’s list of banned organizations

Earlier in the day, a special cell has been set up to help identify people who attacked policemen during the recent protests by a religious party.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said the cell comprises NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies.

Thus far, dozens of people have already been identified through videos doing rounds on social media and that action is being taken against them under anti-terrorism law, the information minister said.

The federal government had imposed a ban on the TLP under the anti-terrorism act. A notification was issued by the Ministry of Interior after the federal cabinet approved the summary seeking a ban on religio-political party.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had also placed the party on its list of banned organizations.

