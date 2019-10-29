Govt, traders deadlock persists as talks remained inconclusive

ISLAMABAD: Traders have decided to continue shutter-down strike on Wednesday (tomorrow) as deadlock persisted despite holding talks with the federal government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The dialogues between the federal government and traders remained inconclusive today, sources said.

A trade leader told media that a delegation has held talks with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and finance adviser where the government’s side rejected to end the condition of computerised national identity card (CNIC).

The leader claimed that the revenue board has not accepted their demand to defer implementation of CNIC condition for the next six months. The leader announced to continue shutter-down strike after finalising their future strategy.

It may be noted here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi had already announced that the authorities will further relax the condition of CNIC number under the sales tax act which declared the misreporting of the national identity number and national tax number (NTN) as a punishable offence.

Earlier on July 23, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had made it mandatory for all buyers to show their Computer National Identity Card (CNIC) while making purchases over Rs50,000 from a sales tax registered person.

The FBR explained the new condition in a sales tax notification on Monday which stipulates the amendments being made to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Later on October 4, the federal government had decided to relax the condition for which the manufacturers and suppliers had been complaining about not having a mechanism for detecting fake and third party’s CNIC.

