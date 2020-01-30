Govt taking measures to uplift people’s living standards: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is introducing reforms in Capital Development Authority (CDA) to improve people’s living standard, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in the federal capital, PM Imran directed the CDA officials to focus on the environment and survival of Islamabad’s natural beauty.

He said, ‘Islamabad should be a model city.”

PM Imran directed the authorities to tighten noose around miscreants and land grabbers in the federal capital. Matters pertaining to law and order situation in Islamabad, ongoing development projects and provision of better facilities to masses were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister vowed to protect the rights of vulnerable segments of society. He maintained that it is the responsibility of the state to ensure the security of its citizens, to protect their lives and property.

Earlier on January 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed all the federal ministers to focus all their attention on taking steps aimed at improving the living standard of the common people.

This had been stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

PM Imran Khan had also said the Pakistani economy was stabilised under Prime Minister Khan’s leadership in the year 2019, which was acknowledged by global economic forecasters. In 2020, the people will get the fruits of this stabilisation, he had added.

