Govt working to safeguard investors, investments: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the current PTI-led government was the guardian of each and every penny of the taxpayer’s money, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media, SAPM Awan said that measures were afoot to ensure that investments and investors could be safeguarded and given better opportunities.

She also said that those investing in the ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ will be given all possible support.

The construction of houses under Prime Minister’s Low-cost housing scheme has begun, it was reported earlier in the day.

Under this scheme, the houses will be handed over to the deserving persons on easy conditions and reasonable rates.

The construction of the house is currently underway under the supervision of the federal government under Micro Housing Loan.

