PM Imran Khan approves ‘Green Stimulus Package’ for environment

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a ‘Green Stimulus Package’ in Islamabad on Tuesday as part of government’s efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth, especially in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, ARY News reported.

Addressing climate issues of the countries the premier said that increasing green cover of the country is among the foremost priorities of the present government.

The Prime Minister said that the green stimulus package, especially the ‘Green Nigehbaan’ initiative, will offer employment opportunities to the youth and also 65,000 daily wagers besides helping in promotion of the objectives of Clean and Green Pakistan.

The Prime Minister directed that all stakeholders including provincial governments and international bodies should be engaged to enhance the scope of the program and create additional jobs.

The Prime Minister directed Ministry of Climate Change to prepare a plan of action for engaging the international community under ‘Debt for Nature Swap’ program.

Imran Khan said transparency and community participation must be ensured for success of the program that promises better future for our coming generations.

PM Imran Khan emphasized that areas must be demarcated, in collaboration with the provinces, for establishing national parks all over the country as a step towards promotion of Green & Clean Pakistan.

The Green Stimulus package, as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, aims to promote plantation, setting up nurseries, natural forests and promotion of honey, fruit and olive plantation in the country.

