Hackers demand $38 million from KE to restore its system

KARACHI: Hackers have demanded $38 million from Karachi-Electric’s (KE) administration to restore its hacked system, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The hacking event on the KE portal was reported on Sept 7, according to which its IT department had halted internal communication and links with banks, causing problems for the city’s sole electric supplier.

According to KE, customers may experience some disruption in accessing duplicate bills from the KE website, however, all the call centres are operational for any correspondence.

The hackers have given a deadline of September 15 to K-Electric to pay the amount else the amount for the restoration of the portal would be double.

According to K-Electric, the hackers have claimed to have important documents of the customers and other sensitive information.

The KE teams have initiated consultation with international information security experts and are also collaborating with local authorities for restoration of its system, the statement of KE read.

It was reported that K-Electric could not issue electricity bills to its consumers in various region as its billing system became non-functional after the attack.

