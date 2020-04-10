Deadline extended for submission of medical certificate of Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended the deadline for the submission of medical certificates for pilgrims registered under the government’s Hajj scheme.

The Hajj pilgrims could submit their medical certificates in the banks till April 30 – 2020. The extension was made following the current situation of lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Earlier on March 26, it emerged that Saudi authorities had stopped Pakistan from finalising agreements relating to Hajj 2020 arrangements amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to a letter written by Saudi Hajj Minister Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten to Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Pakistan was asked to stop finalizing its agreements regarding housing, food and travel arrangements for now.

A spokesman for religious affairs ministry said that the Saudi authorities conveyed that the payments for the arrangements should be deferred for time being in order to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims.

“The final agreements should be delayed keeping in view the situation in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak,” he said while quoting the letter and added that it further said the Saudi authorities are constantly reviewing the situation due to the global pandemic.

The new directives in this regard will be issued later, said the letter.

