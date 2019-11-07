JUIF leaders ate halva while Azadi Marchers suffered: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry admonished the ‘Azadi March’ leadership for abandoning those they brought for a protest to Islamabad in inclement weather, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The minister talking to the media said that the leadership of Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) are staying inside the safety of their homes while their party workers and followers were forced to contend with nature’s wrath last night.

“The leadership is busy eating halva while the workers are left to the mercy of nature,” said Chaudhry.

Chaudhry added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan sent the chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to check up on the well being of the ‘Azadi March’ participants but was sent back by JUIF’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

“Ghafoor Haideri sits in the comfort of a house and send the CDA chairman back who was there to help the helpless participating in the protest, Chaudhry claimed.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry taking to the social networking platform Twitter offered a scientific solution to tackle smog on both sides of the border, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The minister in a tweet said that the burning of crops in the city of Jalandhar in India was wreaking havoc on both sides of the border, adding to the toxicity in the air making it difficult to breathe in.

