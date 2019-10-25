Hammad Azhar hopeful for further improvement in ease of doing business ranking

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar taking to the social networking platform Twitter expressed resolve to further improve Pakistan’s ranking on the ease of doing business index.

Azhar in a tweet revealed how Pakistan had suffered a steep fall during the previous government’s tenure falling 26 ranks on the index.

The tweet read: “During PMLN’s 5 years, Pakistan’s ease of doing business ranking took a steep fall from 110 to 136. During PTI’s first year, we reversed all that damage and recovered to 108. With many more measures underway we expect further improvements in next years ranking too IA.”

Pakistan climbed 28 ranks on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2020 to gain the 108th position, the country also secured a place among top ten global business climate reformers.

Pakistan ranking 136 previously, carried out reforms in the last one year that helped improving its ranking to 108, the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business 2020”, annual report released on Thursday quoted as saying.

