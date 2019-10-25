KARACHI: The US dollar (USD) recorded a dip in it’s value against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) in the interbank market today, ARY News reported on Friday.

The greenback recorded a 3 paisa decrease in it’s worth against the PKR, falling from the previous value of Rs 155.88 to Rs 155.85.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday (yesterday) witnessed a bullish trend as KSE-100 Index closed at 33762.48 points with a positive change of 322 points.

Total 353 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 214 recorded gain and 115 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday gained 240.73 points and closed at 33439.

SBP’s reserves rise $79 million to $7.89 billion

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) net reserves increased by $79 million to $7.89 billion during the week ending Oct 18. Read More: Gold falls Rs100 per tola According to the central bank’s data, the country’s total foreign reserves stood at $15.18 billion.

