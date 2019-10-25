Dollar dips against rupee in interbank market
KARACHI: The US dollar (USD) recorded a dip in it’s value against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) in the interbank market today, ARY News reported on Friday.
The greenback recorded a 3 paisa decrease in it’s worth against the PKR, falling from the previous value of Rs 155.88 to Rs 155.85.
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday (yesterday) witnessed a bullish trend as KSE-100 Index closed at 33762.48 points with a positive change of 322 points.
Total 353 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 214 recorded gain and 115 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday gained 240.73 points and closed at 33439.