AC accepts Hamza Shehbaz’s exemption plea in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has accepted Hamza Shehbaz’s plea of exemption from personal appearance in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accountability court’s judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case where the counsel of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Hamza Shehbaz, submitted his exemption plea.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, confirmed party leader Atta Tarar on September 13.

Read: AC indicts Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

The judge summoned witnesses in the case in the next hearing. It is noteworthy to mention here that the court also approved permanent exemption from personal appearance of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till October 20.

Ramzan Sugar Mills case

The NAB had filed a reference accusing former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others for causing losses to the national exchequer and misusing authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate the sugar mills.

NAB officials say, Shehbaz Sharif, being the chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10-kilometre-long drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mill owned by his sons. Shehbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.

Comments

comments