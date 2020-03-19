Hamza Shehbaz’s judicial remand extended till March 27

LAHORE: Accountability Courts on Thursday hearing the case against the leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif pertaining to corruption extended his judicial remand till March 27, ARY News reported.

The court called upon the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart for the next proceeding and apprised him that the proceedings henceforth will be held to hand out convictions to the parties named in the case.

Hamza Sharif was presented before the court of Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan under tight security.

As the hearing went underway, the NAB prosecutor presented the report regarding the filing of reference against PML-N stalwart before the court.

Later, the court extended the judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz for 14 days and adjourned hearing till March 27.

