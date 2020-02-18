LHC grants bail to Yousuf Abbas in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday approved bail plea of Yousuf Abbas, nephew of the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the court directed the applicant to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each for securing his release on bail.

Earlier in the day, the court reserved its verdict in the bail plea filed by Yousuf Abbas after the two sides concluded their arguments.

Abbasi is facing a NAB probe regarding money laundering worth upto Rs410 million through the Ramzan Sugar Mills. The counsel of Yousuf Abbas in his arguments said that they have complete record of all the transactions.

Earlier on February 06, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz last year on June 11.

The two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi resumed the hearing of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s bail application in Ramza Sugar Mills case.

As the hearing went underway, the LHC judge irked over NAB prosecutor after he failed to tell the court about names of the directors working in Ramzan Sugar Mills.

“Its look like that NAB has not even bothered to touch the file of Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Can you tell us why the bureau had taken back its appeal against Shehbaz Sharif’s bail?” he asked NAB prosecutor.

Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi expressed displeasure over the investigation conducted by NAB team against Hamza Shehbaz in the case.

“NAB prosecutor and the team must be given pride of performance on the level of the investigation conducted by them,” remarked Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi.

