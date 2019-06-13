Jailing dissidents can’t improve economy: Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday (today) that jailing dissidents did not help Pakistan’s economy, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart said that continuous dollar surge and plummeting stocks are testament to the fact that jailing political figureheads and naysayers cannot improve economy.

Hamza opined: “I am waiting to see what budget the Assembly in Punjab presents, as dollar rises and stocks plummet and leaders jailed the economic situation worsens which solidifies the fact that jailing us was not the solution to helping Pakistan’s dwindling economy.”

“Nawaz Sharif, Zardari we are all in jail, If jails improved the country’s economy then dictatorial regimes would’ve had better economic results during their tenures,” said Hamza.

“Running and managing economy does not ask you to jail dissidents rather it asks for vision and intellect.”

Hamza said that he had been jailed during his student life and he had also remained imprisoned during the Musharraf rule and thus the experience was nothing new to him.

“The weak blame and languish circumstance, I thank God no matter what the situation,” Hamza added.

Hamza said that he had made a promise to his people that if allegations against him are proven then he would leave politics for good.

The PML-N leader said that he was not worried about his own well-being but the economic condition of the country.

“The burden of loans has increased manifold, the country has not faced such odds in its 71 year history,” claimed Hamza.

Talking about the announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan about a high powered commission to probe corruption of the past 10 years, Hamza said: “I am all for the commission, a commission should also be formed on the metro project which remained unfinished.”

“The plane Imran Khan was using to travel in should also be probed by a commission,” quipped Hamza.

Hamza said that he was in support of across the board accountability and his finances are clean.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had issued production orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Hamza Shehbaz earlier in the day.

