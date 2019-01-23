Haq criticizes opposition’s behaviour in NA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Aide on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haq has criticized the behaviour of opposition parties in today’s budget session of the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, he said opposition reacted non-seriously in all important session of the National Assembly.

Haq said despite hue and cry from the opposition benches, the treasury benches refrain from responding.

Responding to a query about differences with the one of the allied party of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government, the PM’s aide said he held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pervez Illahi and Tahir Basharat Cheema, yesterday.

“There are no differences in the ranks of the coalition partners,” he maintained.

He said three per cent share of the provinces from the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award will be given to FATA.

Earlier in the day, the members from the opposition started chanting slogans soon after end of the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech, which continued even during the budget speech by Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Yesterday, talking to newsmen in Lahore, Naeemul Haq had said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief minister Punjab are annoyed over the Sahiwal incident.

Giving reference of the model town carnage and killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Haq said PTI government is striving to bring real change in the country to protect the people of Pakistan.

“Our struggle is for changing the current system not fighting against anyone,” he maintained.

