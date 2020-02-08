Head of Bait ul Mal slams Sindh Govt for non-serious attitude on dog bites

KARACHI: A stray dog bit a six-year-old in the vicinity of Surjani Town in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

Head of the Bait Ul Mal Sindh took note of the incident and will bear all cost of the medical procedures of the child.

47 different cases of dog bites have been reported in a day from around the province, said Hunaid Lakhani.

The head of the institutes Sindh chapter also added that the department of healthcare also needed vaccination to wake up to the enormity of the issue.

Hunaid Lakhani said that the Government of Sindh seems less than interested in taking note of the grave challenge.

Earlier on January 30, In another dog biting incident, a female news anchor was injured after being bitten by a dog in Karachi’s defence area.

According to police, the female news anchor was reportedly bitten by the neighbours’ dog in Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, Phase V, area of defence, Karachi.

The woman registered a case in Darakhshan Police Station against the dog owner. She had registered a case on the base of the medico-legal report.

