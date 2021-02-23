Health ministry dissatisfied with ‘slow’ vaccination pace in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services has expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of vaccination of frontline health workers against the coronavirus in Islamabad.

In a letter to the capital’s public and private hospitals as well as labs, the ministry pointed out that the vaccination pace is slow as less than half of the total registered health workers have been inoculated against the virus as yet.

It lamented that the vaccination pace didn’t pick up despite its directives in this regard.

A total of 8,000 health workers got themselves registered for Covid-19 vaccination in the first phase but a mere 3,200 have been administered jabs, even though vaccination counters remain operational throughout the week in Islamabad.

The ministry stressed that the vaccination of health workers is the need of the hour, advising medics and paramedical staff working at health facilities of the capital to get jabs on a priority basis.

It said the second phase that will see citizens aged 65 and above getting the vaccine will start next month.

