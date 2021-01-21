Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head inquiry committee on Broadsheet saga

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday appointed Justice retired Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of inquiry committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe the Broadsheet scandal, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in a tweet.

براڈ شیٹ معاملہ پر انکوائری کمیٹی کے سربراہ جسٹس (ر) عظمت سعید شیخ ہونگے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) January 21, 2021

Shibli Faraz further said that the inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal will complete its inquiry in 45 days.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Justice retired Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of inquiry committee on Broadsheet scandal, adding that remaining members of the committee will be appointed by former SC judge Azmat Saeed.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے جسٹس ریٹائرڈ عظمت سعید کو براڈشیٹ انکوائری کمیٹی کا سربراہ مقرر کر دیا ہے، کمیٹی کے باقی ممبران کا تقرر جسٹس عظمت سعید کی مشاورت سے کیا جائیگا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 21, 2021

The federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday had formed an inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhary and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari here in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said federal cabinet meeting had formed an inquiry committee in light of recommendations presented to PM Imran Khan regarding the Broadsheet scandal.

“Newly formed inquiry committee will find out main characters who illegally benefitted themselves,” said Shibli Faraz, adding the committee will submit its report in 45 days.

He further said that the committee will be comprised of a former judge of the High Court or Supreme Court, a senior officer from FIA, Attorney General Office and any officer nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi in an interview had said that he was offered a $25 million bribe to drop an asset probe against the Sharif family.

