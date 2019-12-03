Legislation on hepatitis prevention under works: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid participated in an international conference arranged by World Health Organization (WHO) on Hepatitis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Program Manager Punjab Hepatitis Program Dr. Khalid Mehmood and representatives from Iraq, Oman, Palestine, WHO, Agha Khan University, the Health Foundation, Association for Social Development, EMRO were part of the seminar.

World Health Organization officials appreciated the efforts of Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid for the eradication of hepatitis from Punjab.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid on the occasion said that the government was trying to achieve goals of universal health coverage.

She added that a legislation was being brought that would ensure strict action against violation of hepatitis related standard operating procedures.

The minister also said that the provincial government was providing free of cost medicines and treatment and tests to all hepatitis patients under Punjab Hepatitis Control Program.

She appreciated the efforts of WHO for arranging such important conferences.

