Hepatitis vaccines worth millions discovered from a desert in Balochistan

ZHOB: In an odd development on Monday, medicines dedicated for government hospitals in the largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan start surfacing in far off deserts, ARY News reported.

According to details, 500 vaccines meant for Hepatitis B patients were recovered from a desert terrain of Malor Koh in Balochistan.

The vaccines are still a few months away from expiration with the inscription revealing the expiration month to be July of this year.

District Health Officer (DHO) Muzzafar Shah claimed that the discarded vaccines were worth millions of rupees.

He went on to claim that the vaccines were thrown away in a secluded place to bring a bad name to the healthcare services being provided in the province.

The DHO also revealed that a committee has been formed and tasked with investigations into the matter and ensured quick results.

