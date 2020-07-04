Honor killing alleged after battered body of a girl is discovered in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: Sindh’s district of Jamshoro became the site for a harrowing and heart wrenching incident on Saturday involving the death of a 24 year old Waziran, ARY News reported.

According to details, the girl was subjected to inhumane torture and succumbed to her wounds; locals have said that the girl was killed for honor.

The police have said that the slain girl’s father testified that the girl died due to an accident but later on changed his statement claiming that his daughter was murdered by her in-laws.

Waziran’s father has registered a case and has nominated the husband and brother in law of the deceased in the homicide.

A joint investigation team (JIT) has been formulated to probe the incident and will look into the claims of honor killing, Waziran’s husband and brother in law are currently under police custody.

It is alleged that the girl was murdered by stone pelting and repeated hits from wooden sticks, the body was found near Indus Highway.

Waziran’s husband has claimed that Waziran’s father did not want to marry her off into our family and her insistence on marrying me became the reason for her murder.

“She wanted to marry me, her own family took her life due to her choice,” said the husband.

Investigations in the case are as yet ongoing.

