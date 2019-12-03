Locals claim no honour killing incident reported in Dadu

DADU: Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Hyderabad range Naeem Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday visited Wahi Pandi area in Dadu district to gather details of the incident pertaining to alleged stoning to death of a minor girl over honour, ARY NEWS reported.

The top officials of the Hyderabad reached the Wahi Pandi police station, where the locals claimed that no incident of stoning to death was witnessed in the area.

“Neither such incident happened nor anyone was stoned to death in the area,” said one citizen while divulging details to the provincial officials.

The DIG Hyderabad, however said that they could not jump to final conclusions unless the body of the minor is exhumed and medically examined.

On Monday, a local court directed Director General (DG) Health Hyderabad to constitute a medical board for exhuming body of a minor girl, who was allegedly killed over honour in Juhi area of Dadu district.

The order from a first civil judge and judicial magistrate Juhi came on a plea from police authorities to exhume and medically examine the body of an alleged honour killing victim in order to ascertain facts of the incident.

The court directed the health authorities to complete the exhumation and other medical processes within 10 days of the order.

During the proceedings, the mother of the victim was also presented in the court. The court approved her two-day remand and directed to shift her to a women protection cell for further probe.

The mother has claimed in her statement to police that her daughter suffered severe injury after being hit from a rock while playing in the area. “The police have arrested us without any reason,” she alleged.

