DADU: A local court on Monday directed Director General (DG) Health Hyderabad to constitute a medical board for exhuming body of a minor girl, who was allegedly killed over honour in Juhi area of Dadu district, ARY NEWS reported.

The order from a first civil judge and judicial magistrate Juhi came on a plea from police authorities to exhume and medically examine the body of an alleged honour killing victim in order to ascertain facts of the incident.

The court directed the health authorities to complete the exhumation and other medical processes within 10 days of the order.

During the proceedings, the mother of the victim was also presented in the court. The court approved her two-day remand and directed to shift her to a women protection cell for further probe.

The mother has claimed in her statement to police that her daughter suffered severe injury after being hit from a rock while playing in the area. “The police have arrested us without any reason,” she alleged.

Police on Saturday arrested parents and two other facilitators in stoning to death incident of the girl in Juhi, a small town in Dadu district of Sindh province.

The stoning incident occurred on November 21 when a 11-year-old girl was stoned to death in the name of honour and was later secretly buried and remained unknown to the law enforcement authorities.

The police responded to the reports and arrested parents of the victim and two other facilitators. A case was also registered with the Dadu police.

The police earlier said that “We have approached a concerned court to acquire permission for exhuming the victim,” the police said adding that a post-mortem examination would be conducted to ascertain the facts of the crime.

The police were investigating the matter from different angles to ascertain the facts, officials said.

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, an opposition lawmaker in Sindh Assembly, said that the statement of the parents of the stoning victim will likely be due to an influential person of the area.

