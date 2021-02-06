Horrific video shows dogs attacking senior citizen in Karachi

KARACHI: A senior citizen was severely injured after being mauled by five pet dogs in Karachi’s Ferozabad area of District East, ARY News reported.

Horrific video shows, a senior citizen, walking towards his home was attacked by five pet dogs. The man was on a walk with his pet dogs, when the incident happened. The owner was also unable to save the man from his dogs’ attack.

The senior citizen was immediately rushed to the hospital by rescue workers for medical aid.

It must be noted that an alarming rise of dog-bite incidents being reported across the country with a common complaint about the scarcity of the anti-rabies vaccine.

The doctors advise inoculation of the anti-rabies vaccine shortly after the dog bite.

A victim of a rabid dog bite likely to suffer from hydrophobia – extreme fear of water, a symptom of rabies infection in humans.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench in October 2020 had expressed displeasure over rising dog-bite incidents in the province and ordered to register an FIR against the concerned municipal officer in case of a dog-bite incident.

