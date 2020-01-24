LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner in Britain Nafees Zakaria has said, human rights violations and atrocities by Indian forces in Kashmir have threatened the regional peace and stability.

Addressing a seminar at the UK House of Lords, he said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute with unimplemented UN Security Council resolutions on it.

He urged the international community to stop India from genocide and demographic change in Occupied Kashmir.

Other speakers also showed their concern about mass blinding by use of pellet guns, mass rapes, mass graves and other manifestations of the collective punishment of the Kashmiris.

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has asked the people of the territory to observe Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, as Black Day.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar said, India claims to be the largest democracy of the world but its democratic credentials stand badly exposed in occupied Kashmir where it is denying all the democratic rights to the Kashmiri people for the last over 72 years.

