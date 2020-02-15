Hussain receives grandmother, Nawaz Sharif awaits arrival at Park lane

LONDON: Mother of the critically ill former premier of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shamim Akhtar arrived on Saturday at England’s Heathrow airport, ARY News reported.

Grandson, Hussain Nawaz Sharif received his grandmother at the airport, both made their way to the family’s residence in Park lane to meet the ailing former Prime Minister of Pakistan awaiting his mother’s arrival.

Begum Shamim travelled to London via Pakistan International Airlines’ flight No- PK-575 from Lahore. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Begum Shamim disregarded doctors travel advise asking her to not undertake the voyage owing to her and age, was willing to meet her son.

According to sources, Begum Shamim will convince Nawaz Sharif for his immediate treatment in light of fresh medical reports.

Sources further added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo is scheduled to undergo a very important heart procedure next week which he has postponed in the past demanding the presence of his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Begum Shamim try and convince her son for immediate treatment.

Yesterday, fresh medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were submitted in the accountability court by his counsel.

“Nawaz Sharif’s condition has not stabilized yet and he is still undergoing the medical process. He will appear before the court following the improvement in his health,” Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez had apprised the court.

