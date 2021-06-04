KARACHI: The Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) has expressed their reservations on the federal education ministry’s decision to hold papers for elective subjects during intermediate exams, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Friday.

According to sources, during the meeting of chairmen of various secondary and intermediate boards nationwide, a reservation was shown on the decision announced by Shafqat Mahmood two days back in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The chairmen, according to sources, were of the opinion as to how a percentage would be determined through the numbers obtained in two elective papers.

“The students who had a grip in their compulsory subjects will suffer the most from this formula,” they said while quoting participants of the IBCC meeting, who further raised questions as to how only numbers could be determined on the basis of theory while skipping practical exams.

It was decided during the meeting of the chairmen of the secondary and intermediate boards that all provincial boards will decide on a formula. “A meeting of the Sindh boards has been convened in next two days to decide on the matter,” the sources said.

On June 02, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

