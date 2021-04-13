ICAO expresses satisfaction over CAA’s steps for licencing process

KARACHI: The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for improving its licencing process, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ICAO’s satisfactory remarks came after a report presented by the CAA regarding the reforms and progress on the Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs) of the international aviation institution. The CAA’s steps for reforming personal licencing grabbed an 83 per cent rating out of the highest 97.4 per cent from ICAO.

According to the CAA spokesperson, ICAO has concluded Mandatory Information Request (MIR) regarding the licencing process in Pakistan after expressing satisfaction over the functionalities and operations of three sections.

The international institution directed the Pakistan’s aviation authorities to further progress in reforming five sections.

Read: CAA takes steps to remove ICAO’s concerns over pilots licencing

The ICAO, however, maintained its reservations over the safety steps of the Pakistan aviation authority and asked the concerned authorities to improve flight standard, airworthiness, aircraft accident and investigation board, air navigation and aerodromes and ground aid sections.

Following the reservations, the permission letter issued to Pakistan’s aviation authority by ICAO remained suspended.

It is important to mention here that CAA had decided to install the UK-like system for licencing and examination of pilots in order to end irregularities and maintain transparency.

Prior to this development, an audit team of ICAO had postponed its scheduled visit to Pakistan till November due to the spike in coronavirus cases. The team was earlier scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on July 5 to conduct the Universal Safety Oversight Audit (USOA) of the PCAA.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Deputy DG Regulatory Nadir Shafi Dar had confirmed that the ICAO’s audit team is likely to visit Pakistan in November or December.

